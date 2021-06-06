At least six people were killed and 15 injured in a random knife attack in eastern China’s Anhui province on Saturday afternoon.

The stabbings took place on a pedestrian shopping street in Anqing at about 4:30 pm (0830 GMT), according to a statement from the city’s public security bureau.

Police subdued and arrested the knifeman at the scene and say they are currently investigating the incident.

The knifeman has been identified as an unemployed 25-year-old male from Huaining county near the city of Anqing, according to Sina News.

Anqing’s Red Cross blood donor centre has issued an urgent appeal for donations from citizens on the Weibo social media platform, citing “tight supplies” in the aftermath of the incident.

The motivations of the attacker, who was photographed with a strip of white cloth tied to his head, are not currently known.