At least six members of the Volunteers for the Defence of the Motherland (VDP) in Burkina Faso lost their lives in an ambush by unidentified gunmen on Thursday in the north of the country, security source said Friday in the capital Ouagadougou.

According to the source, a police officer in the region, the gunfire exchange occured on Thursday afternoon in Dablo community, Sanmatenga province in the north-central part of the country.

“The initial toll established six killled and one injured among the VDPs”, he told Xinhua on Friday.

A local politician corroborated the toll, underscoring that the defense volunteers were ambushed during an operation to protect the community.

The VDPs are civilians armed by the Burkina Faso government to support the armed forces in the stabilization of the country.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing a worsening security situation with terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of over 1,000 people and displaced thousands of others.