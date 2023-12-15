Six killed in Cameroon road accident

At least six people were killed and several others injured in a road accident in Cameroon’s Southwest region, according to local police and authorities.

The accident occurred early Thursday in the Tiko locality of the region. Local police said a commercial motorcyclist accidentally ran into a truck that was parked along the road. As some of his colleagues gathered to rescue him, another vehicle ran over them, killing five on the spot. Another person died in the hospital.

The police have launched formal inquiries into the tragedy.

According to the police, fatal accidents are common in Cameroon due to reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, drunk driving, and poor state of the road.

The Ministry of Transport estimates that 1,500 people die in road accidents each year in the Central African nation.