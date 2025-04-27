Six Killed in Fatal Collision Near Adansi Dompoase

A tragic road accident at Adansi Dompoase in the Ashanti Region has left six people dead and one injured.

The crash occurred near the new Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) office on Saturday, April 26, according to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Emergency responders arrived at the scene at approximately 12:43 p.m. following a distress call. The collision involved a VIP bus with registration number GW 8455-23 and a Benz Sprinter bearing license plate GS 6383-20. Preliminary reports indicate the Sprinter suffered severe rear-end damage, while the VIP bus sustained front-end destruction.

Rescue operations, led by ADOII Samuel Mensah, concluded by 1:28 p.m. The deceased were handed over to police, while the injured survivor was rushed to Fomena Government Hospital for treatment. Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the crash, though investigations are ongoing.

Road safety remains a pressing concern in Ghana, where speeding and poor vehicle maintenance frequently contribute to fatal accidents. This latest incident underscores the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and improved emergency response measures to prevent further loss of life on the nation’s roads.