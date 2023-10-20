Six killed in road accident in western Uganda

At least six people were killed on the spot and two others critically injured in a Thursday road accident in the western Ugandan District of Masindi in Albertine Region, a police official said.

Julius Hakiza, police spokesperson for Albertine Region, told Xinhua by telephone that the fatal accident occurred when a truck carrying people and construction material lost control and overturned at Murchison Falls National Park.

He said the bodies of the six deceased were transferred to Masindi General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. “The two injured victims in critical condition have been referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for specialized management and treatment.”

Uganda registers some 20,000 road accidents nationwide each year, causing more than 2,000 deaths, according to police statistics.