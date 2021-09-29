Six killed in severe floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Thailand

Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and severe flooding in parts of Thailand, the civil protection agency said on Tuesday.

Since the end of last week, six people have died, five of them in the central Lopburi region and one in Phetchabun in the north, the agency said. Two other people are still missing.

So far, 30 provinces have been affected by the flooding and almost two dozen have been declared disaster zones.

The flooding is due to a severe tropical storm, which passed over the north of the country during the weekend.

The water level of Thailand’s main river, the Chao Phraya, had risen sharply, the civil protection agency said, with flood warnings issued to all areas along its course, including the capital Bangkok.

Flooding is commonplace during the rainy season in Thailand, which lasts from July to October.