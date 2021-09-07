Six killed in two road accidents in NW Tanzania

At least six people, including a television journalist, were killed in two separate road accidents in Tanzania’s northwestern region of Kagera, police said on Monday.

Revocatus Malimi, the Kagera regional police commander, said that in the first accident, five people were killed and 39 others were injured after their bus overturned around 3 p.m. Sunday at Nyangoye area in Bukoba municipality.

The police official said the bus overturned after its brakes failed to function on a steep slope with a sharp corner.

He said the second accident that killed the television journalist occurred in Muleba district around 10 p.m. when a car in which the deceased was traveling in collided with a lorry at Gwanseli village, killing him instantly.

He said the killed journalist with his colleague was given a lift in a car driven by an advocate and they were returning from Biharamulo district where they had reported a football match. Enditem

