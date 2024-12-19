Six Killed in Violent Clashes During Ghana’s 2024 General Election, Report Reveals

A report by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has revealed that six people were killed during Ghana’s 2024 general elections as a result of gunshots and stabbings by party supporters.

The CDD-Ghana 2024 Election Incidents report documented 76 separate incidents, with 46 cases of injuries and 24 instances involving the destruction, seizure, and vandalism of public facilities. The report was compiled with support from the Collation for Domestic Elections Observers (CODEO) and the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP).

Presenting the findings in Accra, Paul Nana Kwabena Aborampah Mensah, Programme Manager for Security Sector Governance at CDD-Ghana, detailed the deaths and incidents of violence across the country. In the Tolon Constituency of the Northern Region, 31-year-old Haruna Shaibu was shot and killed at the Nyankpaa lorry station. In the Damongo Constituency of the Savanna Region, Mukila Ziblim, 35, succumbed to a gunshot wound from a stray bullet during the collation process.

The Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region also witnessed a fatal shooting incident on December 7, resulting in one death and several other injuries. Meanwhile, in the Ahafo Ano South West Constituency in the Ashanti Region, clashes erupted at the Electoral Commission’s office in Mankraso when supporters of the two major political parties believed their opponents were attempting to rig the election. This confrontation led to six injuries, with one of the victims, 33-year-old Kwasi Nimo, later dying in the hospital.

In the Offinso North Constituency, youth suspected to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) broke into a warehouse belonging to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, looting bags of fertilizer. In the ensuing altercation with NPP supporters, one person was stabbed to death, and another was shot and later died in the hospital.

The report also highlighted the destruction of public property, including the burning of the Electoral Commission’s offices in Damongo and Ayensuano.

Following the violence, CDD-Ghana’s security sector governance team plans to conduct follow-up investigations to verify the details of these incidents and gather additional information on the victims and affected locations. This process will involve engaging survivors and the families of the deceased to help bridge the gap between investigators and the communities affected by the violence.

As of the report’s publication, 132 suspects had been arrested, with 45 remanded in custody, 71 on police enquiry bail, and 16 on court bail.

Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of CDD-Ghana, acknowledged that although the election did not experience the widespread disorder and chaos initially feared, incidents of violence and fatalities were still concerning. He expressed regret that despite Ghana’s history of nine successive elections, electoral violence continues to mar the democratic process, resulting in injuries, deaths, and the destruction of public property.