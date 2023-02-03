Six-member Board of Directors for Ghana-Panama parliament sworn-in

A six-member Board of Directors has been sworn in, in Panama to steer the affairs of a joint parliament between Ghana and Panama.

The Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group between the two republics was sworn in by deputy Mariano López, President of the Foreign Relations Commission, of Panama.

The Board of Directors, chaired by the deputy and first vice-president of this State body, Kayra Harding Bart, also has deputies Daniel Ramos, as vice-president, and Eugenio Bernal, as secretary.

It is also made up of parliamentarians Crispiano Adames, Leandro Ávila and Jairo Salazar.

Speaking at the swearing in of the directors, Mariano López, President of the Foreign Relations Commission, Panama, said the group of friendship was positive for the country, because political and agricultural relations would be strengthened since Ghana was a nation with extensive knowledge in the field of agriculture.

Ghana’s Parliament and the National Assembly of Panama (NAP), in November 2022, initiated the formation of Ghana-Panama Parliament Association to deepen ties between the two legislative bodies.

The relations seek also to promote business opportunities, especially in the service and agriculture sectors between the two countries for the mutual benefits of their people.

Panama is made up of about five million people and it is well known for its canal.

The Panama Canal, a famous feat of human engineering, cuts through its centre, linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans to create an essential shipping route.