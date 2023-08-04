Six months post-earthquakes: Türkiye’s new home, new hope

The first earthquake that slammed into South-East Türkiye in early February, collapsed Necati’s two-storey home before his eyes.

“We barely managed to escape in ten seconds,” says the retired accountant, who lived with his stepmother in Hassa, a small city in Hatay, the province hit hardest by the disaster.

“We lost ten neighbours – five Turkish and five Syrians – who were our very close friends.”

The deadliest earthquakes in the region’s modern history claimed the lives of tens of thousands and left many more homeless.

Six months later, Necati remembers vividly how they sought refuge with 15 other survivors in a makeshift tent, which offered little protection from cold, sub-zero winter temperatures.

Today, Necati and his stepmother have moved to a government-run settlement of 90 so-called relief housing units (RHUs), provided by Swedish nonprofit Better Shelter and funded by the IKEA Foundation. Leveraging its expertise in humanitarian logistics, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) delivered the units to national partners and provided training and support assembling them.

The shelters offer survivors dignity and privacy, keeping them warm when it’s cold and cool when it’s hot outside. The shelter is equipped with a lightweight roof and wall panels, a lockable door and a solar-powered lamp and charger.

“Considering the circumstances, we now live in the best conditions possible,” says Necati, choosing to remain positive.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, their daily lives involve sharing breakfast and relaxed chats with neighbours in the warm sunlight. As one day turns into the next, they find solace in this newfound community.

As some of Necati’s friends return to Hassa, he is hopeful his homeland will rebuild.