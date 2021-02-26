dpa/GNA – Scotland’s trip to France in rugby’s Six Nations tournament on Sunday has been postponed after the hosts went into isolation following a coronavirus outbreak in their squad.

Organizers said the decision had been taken Thursday on the “unanimous advice of the Six Nations Testing Oversight Group.”

The match has been in doubt all week as tournament leaders France struggled to contain the outbreak and was finally postponed after a another player returned a positive test.

According to the UK’s PA news agency, 11 French players have now tested positive for the virus.

Six Nations organizers said the match would be rearranged in due course. Italy v Ireland and Wales v England are still scheduled to take place on Saturday.