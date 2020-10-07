A total of six Parliamentary candidates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta region have filed their nominations on Monday to contest in the upcoming Parliamentary election slated for December 7.

They are Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzra, Ho West; Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu; Dela Sowah, Kpando; Dzifa Gomashie, Ketu South, James Klutse Avedzi, Ketu North and Professor Margaret Kweku, Hohoe.

Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the Party who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the race would be a smooth one for the aspirants in the Region as candidates for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were “not competent to lead the people.”

He said the Region always witnessed rapid development under NDC led administration and based on that track record of the party, he was optimistic that the people would vote massively for it to secure all the 18 parliamentary seats in the region during the December polls.

Mr Gunu said the “NPP is not the right party that can meet the aspiration of the people” saying the region had been starved for development since this administration came to power as no development projects had been carried out in the region to transform the lives of the people.

He enumerated the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho Teaching Hospital, Ho market, construction of roads among others as some achievements of the NDC in the region, and based on these achievements the party was on a victory path of securing the seats.

The Secretary said the Party’s manifesto which emanated from the people was a solution to the numerous challenges that bedeviled the nation’s quest for development and urged the electorates to come out in their numbers to exercise their franchise to bring the party back to power to continue with its good work.

Mr Gunu said the next NDC government would work industriously to fix the economy, unite the people against poverty, develop the human resource base, provide massive infrastructure for growth, enhance good governance, accountability, and anti-corruption.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu who was ushered in by ‘Okada’ riders during the time of filing his nomination said he would win the seat for the NDC due to the life-changing projects he had done in the constituency.

He said during the closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he paid the salary for all private teachers in the constituency, adding that North Tongu had seen massive socio-economic transformation under him.

The MP said the constituency would see more life transformational projects under the next NDC-led government and therefore called on the people to come out on December 7 to cast their votes to bring the party back to power.