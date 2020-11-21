Six supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) died on Saturday when the cargo truck on which they were travelling to a mini rally at Ejura was involved in an accident on Frante-Ejura road.

Fifteen others sustained various degrees of injury and are currently receiving treatment at the Ejura Government Hospital.

Mr John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman, Prof Joshua Alabi, the National Campaign Manager, and Mr Augustus Nana Kwasi Andrews, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Party, visited the 15 injured persons, currently on admission at the Hospital.

Mr Mathew Kojo Njourkone, the Ashanti Regional Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, in an interview with the media, said the driver of the cargo truck, in an attempt to swerve a pothole, somersaulted in the process.

Meanwhile Former President Mahama has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and said the Party would take care of the medical bills of all the injured.