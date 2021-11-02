Six persons perished in Akomadan accident

Six persons have been confirmed dead in the Tuesday dawn accident, which occurred at Akomadan in Ashanti Region.

According to an official at the Akomadan Hospital, their records indicate that the six were burnt to death but not 30 as earlier reported in the media.

The information has been corroborated by the Ashanti Regional Command of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

More than 20 other passengers who sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to the Hospital for treatment.

Narrating the cause of the accident, the Akomadan District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyasi Agyemang, the said the victims were travelling on a bus from Lawra in the Upper West Region to Kumasi.

On reaching a checkpoint at Akomadan, the speeding vehicle crashed into a faulty towing truck parked in the area.

The accident comes barely 24 hours after 17 people lost lives in a similar incident at Offinso-Abofour.