The Nkawie Circuit Court has remanded six persons, including a fetish priest into prison custody for stealing 46 turkeys at Barekese in the Atwima-Nwabiagya North District.

The plea of Kofi Asante 39, Kwame Yeboah 23, Geron Abrefa 35, the fetish priest, Paul Agyego 40, Kwame Manu 19 and Akwasi Kakraba 31, were not taken and would reappear before the court on September 05, this year.

Detective Inspector Anthony Nyame told the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey that, the complainant was the owner of the Nana Afrane’s farms at Barekese, while Asante and Yeboah were his employees.

He said on July 29 this year, the complainant detected the theft of some birds and decided to conduct investigations to find them.

Inspector Nyame said in the course of the search, an 11-year-old boy hinted the complainant that he saw Asante carrying some of the birds in a bush. He said a report was made to the Barekese police who arrested him.

The prosecution said in his cautioned statement, Asante admitted the offence and mentioned Yeboah as his accomplice.

He said Yeboah also admitted selling the birds to the other suspects and they were also arrested and brought before the court.