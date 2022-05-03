Six presbyters commissioned for Ramseyer Congregation of PCG

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana’s (PCG) Ramseyer Congregation at Baakokrom in Koforidua has commissioned six members as presbyters to help in church administration and management.

The six, three males and three females, were nominated and voted for as done by the Church every four years.

A presbyter is an elder of the Church who maintains order, exercises discipline, and superintends the affairs of the church.

The outgoing presbyters, some of whom were re-elected, were presented with certificates and awards for their services while the newly elected ones were ushered into office.

The Reverend George Bright Gyamfi, the Minister in Charge of the Ramseyer Congregation, said: “A presbyter is an elder of the Presbyterian Church who meets the qualities of an elder written in the Holy Bible; 1 Timothy 3:2-7”.

Their duties included visiting the poor and the sick and assisting the reverend minister in the day-to-day administration of the church, he said.

Rev Gyamfi urged the presbyters to be peace advocates to help resolve family issues when reported to them.

He encouraged them to serve wholeheartedly, saying: “Jesus is coming soon. How soon I don’t know. Therefore, you must serve the Lord with the mindset of going to heaven when Jesus Christ returns”.