Six retired staff of the St. Francis College of Education (FRANCO) at Hohoe have been honoured for their outstanding contribution to the College.

They are Mr Frank Lumor, Supply Officer, Mr Kofi Stephen, Driver, and Madam Margaret Gasu, Cook.

The rest are Mr Anselmus Seipe, Security person, Madam Georgina Lawson, Cook, and Mr Awume John Bosco, Pantry Hand.

Mr Elias K. Ababio Saku, Chairman, Colleges of Education Non–Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG)-FRANCO Chapter, said: “Retirement is not the end of the road but a turn in the road. It is actually the beginning of the highway,” which every worker might experience.

He said the Chapter thought it prudent to honour the retirees in “a grand style as it is appropriate for every worker to be honoured at the end of their service to an organisation.”

The retirees received parcels and citations acknowledging their contributions.

Mr Sylvester K. Mawusi, the Vice Principal of FRANCO, commended CENTSAG for honouring its members.

He congratulated the retirees for their immense help and efforts in enhancing teaching and learning and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The ceremony also saw goodwill messages from teaching and non-teaching staff of the School to the retired workers.

Mr Frank Lumor, on behalf of the retirees, expressed gratitude to CENTSAG for the recognition and urged the staff to continue to work hard to raise the image of FRANCO.