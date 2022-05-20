Six times SWAG Awards winner Derek Abrefa qualifies for World Table Tennis Championships

Six times SWAG Awards winner, Derek Abrefa is in the news as he is displaying marvelous Table Tennis to fans in Nigeria at the qualifiers for the World Table Tennis Championship.

Abrefa defeated Nigerian naturalized Benin professional and topseed who is based in France 3-0 to be the only Ghanaian male table tennis player to qualify for the 2023 World Table Tennis Championship to be hosted in South Africa.

In the singles event qualifier, he defeated Jimo Alvaro 3-0 in his first singles event match. In his second match, he beat Bangoura Abdoulaye 3-0 to top his group to qualify to the main draw of round 16.

Abrefa who got injured during his fight for black Loopers in the team event over came all odds to stamp his authority by defeating Nigeria naturalized Benin professional Olabiyi Monday 3-0 in a tough encounter. The last match in the round 16 which lasted for over 30 minutes. Olabiyi is a France Based table tennis Professional.

The whole hall was tensed during their match, and the Ghana top seed is very happy with the victory.

“I met Abrefa in the team event. I won 3-2 in a tough encounter. Despite it was 3-2, I had the confidence I will beat him to qualify for the world championship. Looking at my training in France preparing for this event. Olabiyi said.

Olabiyi of Benin went ahead to say ‘Abrefa came with a different game formation and took me by surprise behind the table. He is indeed a great player who is able to turn all odds during a tough match and I congratulate him for his qualification to 2023 WTTC’

Derek Abrefa has advanced to the top 8 (quarter finals) and he is seeking a good position to qualification for 2023 World Tennis Championship.

The tournament has all foreign based players coming to fight for 5 slots in the African Zone 3 region

All players that made it to the round of 8 have secured a slot for 2023 World Table Tennis Championship.

Abrefa is the only Ghanaian to make it into the top 8 to qualify Ghana to the World Table Tennis Championship. As the tournament continues, watch out for more news.