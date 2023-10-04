Six tourist sites in the Volta Region engage in tree-planting exercises to mark World Tourism Day

There have been tree-planting exercises at six tourist sites in the Volta Region to mark the 2023 World Tourism Day

The celebration was on the theme: “Tourism and Green Investments.”

The sites were Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary and Cultural Village, Amedzofe Ecotourism Centre, Afadzato at Gbledi Gbogame, Wli Agumatsa Waterfalls, Ave Crocodile Resort and Afadzato at Liati Wote.

Mr Alexander Nketia, Volta Regional Director, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) interacting with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the region observed the event with the office planting 700 seedlings.

The seedlings were made up of 400 cashew, 100 cassia, 100 ofram, 50 mahogany and 50 militia seedlings.

Mr Nketia said the regional focus was on the Ave Crocodile Resort located at Ave Dakpa in the Akatsi North District

He said the Office had also held various media engagements to shed light on the theme for this year’s event and noted that tourist sites in the region had also been informed about the 2023 Volta Trade and Investment Fair.

He revealed that from January to August 2023, total arrivals to sites in the region stood at 56,802 including 49,104 Ghanaians and 7,698 non-Ghanaians with a total accrued revenue of GH¢1,056,591.00 within same period.