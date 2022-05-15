Six traders killed in central Uganda road accident

Six traders were killed Saturday when a lorry they were traveling in overturned in the central Ugandan district of Bukomansimbi, police said.

According to a police statement issued here, the number of the injured is yet to be established.

“Investigations are underway to establish what caused the accident,” the statement said.

According to police statistics, some 20,000 road accidents occur nationwide each year, causing more than 2,000 deaths and thus making Uganda one of the countries with the highest traffic fatality rates. Enditem