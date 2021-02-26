Sixteen persons have lost their lives in a fatal accident that occurred between two Kia grandbird buses at Akyem-Asafo in the early hours of February 26, 2021 around 0130 hours.

According to Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Acting Regional Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the accident, the suspect driver now deceased was driving Kia Grandbird bus with registration GT5629-18 with passenger on board driving from Accra towards Kumasi.

On reaching a section of the road at Akim Asafo Junction, on the Accra-Kumasi highway, he overtook a vehicle without observing traffic from the opposite direction and in the process he crashed head-on with another Kia Grandbird bus with registration number GE 5510-15, driver also now deceased which was coming from Kumasi direction.

He said the 16 passengers from both vehicles, comprising 13 males and three females died on the spot, whiles several passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Suhum Government Hospital and Akim Asafo Health Center for treatment.

With help from the Fire Service and other stakeholders, bodies were extricated from the mangled busses and deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy.

Many others who also sustained various degrees of injuries were sent to the Suhum and Kibi Government Hospitals.

Meanwhile the combined team from the Police, Fire Service and the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) have been able to clear the road for free flow of traffic.