Sixth African Judicial Dialogue to be held in November

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights will hold the Sixth African Judicial Dialogue in Algeria themed “Advancing Justice and Human Rights in Africa: Challenges and Opportunities for Integrating Regional and International Human Rights Jurisprudence in Domestic Courts.”

The Judicial Dialogue fixed for November 20th to 22nd seeks to provide a platform for judges of national and regional courts and other stakeholders to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities related to integrating regional and international human rights jurisprudence into domestic courts in Africa.

The African Court working document made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema indicated that the dialogue also aimed at exploring, discussing, and analysing the trajectory of the Maputo Protocol.

Participants will include representatives of national Supreme/Constitutional Courts from across the continent, presidents and judges of regional and sub-regional courts, representatives of the African Union, lawyers and researchers, and representatives of human rights institutions.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, President of the African Court, explained that the sixth Judicial Dialogue would serve as a platform to promote awareness and understanding among participants regarding the relevance, importance, and potential benefits of integrating regional and international human rights jurisprudence in domestic courts.

It would provide an opportunity for participants to enhance their capacity and skills in applying regional and international human rights standards in domestic court proceedings, including issues of jurisdiction, interpretation, and implementation.

Lady Justice Aboud noted that it would also identify and address challenges faced by domestic courts in integrating regional and international human rights jurisprudence and explore potential solutions and best practices to overcome these challenges.

“To foster collaboration and cooperation among regional and domestic courts, legal practitioners, and stakeholders in promoting human rights and justice in Africa, including sharing experiences, expertise, and resources,” the African Court President noted.

She said the dialogue would revolve around the role and significance of regional and international human rights jurisprudence in promoting justice and human rights in Africa and the challenges faced by domestic courts in integrating regional and international human rights jurisprudence.

Lady Justice Aboud said it would provide the grounds for capacity building and professional development for judges and legal practitioners to enable them to apply international human rights jurisprudence.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa (Maputo Protocol).

In commemoration of this milestone, Lady Justice Aboud noted that the dialogue will also dedicate a half-day to discuss the contributions and achievements of the Protocol to the protection of the rights of women in Africa.

“This will, inter alia, examine the jurisprudence developed by AU human rights bodies on the protection of the rights of women, reflecting on how this can be integrated in domestic legal systems,” she stated.

Lady Justice Aboud stressed that concurrently, in collaboration with the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights-East African Regional Office, an additional half-day symposium will be organised as an integral part of the dialogue.

She explained that the symposium was intended to provide a platform for African judges to exchange experiences and share valuable lessons derived from regional and international jurisprudence and the dissemination of best practices relating to the justiciability of economic, social, and cultural rights, as well as the right to development.