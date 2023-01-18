Sixth edition of Captain One Major Golf Championship on January 20

The 2023 edition of the Captain One Charity Invitational Golf Championship is set to tee-off from January 20-22 at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

The three-day event, the sixth edition would see over 100 golfers across the country competing for very attractive prizes ranging from vouchers, trophies as well as medals and the enviable bragging rights.

The major championship which brings together amateur and professional golfers to play a tedious 27-holes in two days would be preceded by the second edition of the Captain One Kids tournament on January 20.

The Captain One Kids Project is geared towards training children from deprived areas to become golfers.

Speaking ahead of the event, President and Founder of Captain One Golf Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah said he was pleased that the event would be held for the sixth consecutive time in the country.

“I am most excited about the Kid’s event which is becoming part of our annual championships as we endeavour to give hope to people in deprived communities,” he stated.

The Captain One Golf Society, he said, was committed to the development of golf by engaging young people especially females and that has been growing in recent years.

He said the last Monthly Medal ahead of the championship was held in Tema on Sunday to set the stage for the main event this weekend.

He urged golfers to register and troop to the Royal Golf Club for a memorable and competitive experience geared towards impacting on the lives of deprived children across the country.

Children from the Safe Child Advocacy Care Home in Kumasi and the Angel of Hope Orphanage Care Home as well as other groups and individuals would participate in the competition.

They would be challenging the likes of Jennifer Sature, the defending champion and Ayisha Aminu for the top prize in that category.

After the Kid’s event, the professional and amateur golfers would take center stage on Saturday for the ultimate championship.

They would be up to challenge last year’s winner James Akwaboah who dethroned Ghana’s number one golfer Vincent Torgah for the bragging rights.

Mr. Akwaboah, an amateur golfer at the Nsuta Golf Club pulled a huge surprise last year and would be determined to maintain his trophy and stake a claim for amateur golfers as against the professionals.

The main event would be held on Saturday and Sunday where distinguished golfers would be presented with their prizes.

He expressed appreciation to sponsors including iGimel Sports Wear, Servaco PPS, RK Cliste, Industrial Procurement Service (IPS), Flo Polo Designs, Peew-Williams Services Company Limited, and Mosak Photography for their support.