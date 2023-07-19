Sixty percent of fire incidents in Ghana are preventable – CFO 

Mr. Julius Kuunuor, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), has revealed that 60 per cent of fire incidents in the country are due to human errors and could be prevented.

He said the Service discovered this through its investigations and was therefore intensifying education and awareness campaigns to eliminate all preventable fires in the country.

Mr. Kuunuor said this when the National Council of the Service visited the Volta Regional Command to interact with the personnel at Volta Command and to brief them about developments within the Service.

He said the Service continued to organise various promotional and educational activities on fire prevention to heighten public awareness as it was poised to reduce fire incidents in the country to the barest minimum.

Mr. Kuunuor said the Service would continue to prioritise fire safety and prevention and called on the citizens to support the Service in its quest to ensure total elimination of human errors which resulted in fire outbreaks.

The CFO said fire incidents in the country were gradually dwindling because of measures developed by the Service, disclosing that in June 2023, the country recorded 337 fires as against 428 in May 2023, representing 21. 3 per cent reduction.

“We will continue to step up our fire safety education and publicity efforts, strengthen the training of the Service personnel and take their professional level up a notch,” he said.

“The Command of the Service is grateful for the unfailing support and recognition of our services to the public and we want to assure you that we shall continue to strive for excellence with professionalism in delivering better services to the public.”

Mr. Kuunuor commended the Volta Regional Command for its efforts at reducing fire outbreaks in the region and charged personnel to continue to work hard devoid of divisiveness.

Mr. Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, Chairman of the Ghana National Fire Service Council, entreated the personnel to put in their best and be committed to delivering quality firefighting services to the people.

He said the welfare of the personnel was paramount to the Council and reminded the personnel to exhibit high level of professionalism in discharging duties.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer One (ACFO 1) Mr. Joy Ameyibor Ayim, Volta Regional Commander of the Service thanked the Council for the visit and assured his outfit determinations to eradicating fire incidents in the region.

He said the Regional Command continued to respond effectively to fire incidents and deal with them timeously due to good contingency and strategies put in place.

Mr. Ayim, however, mentioned inadequate personnel, lack of vehicles and aged fire tenders as some major challenges hindered their work and appealed to management to help address the situation.