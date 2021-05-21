Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah Western Regional Minister
Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister

The Western Regional Vetting Committee is expected to interrogate all 66 Aspirants for the position of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive position in the Region.

This constitutional mandate enjoins the President to nominate persons to help run the local government system of decentralization for local development.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Vetting Committee of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive positions have confirmed the receipt of 66 applications.

A statement copied to the GNA in Sekondi, said the Committee would invite all applicants to a vetting, at the Regional Coordinating Council Conference Room between Thursday and Friday at 8:30 each day.

The vetting committee shall constitute the following members, the Regional Minister as Chairman, Regional Chairman of NPP as Member, National Representative, representative from the Presidency and Constituency Representative.

The statement called on all applicants to go along with original certificates and copies of other relevant documents as stipulated in their CVs.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleBeware of social media inducements on police recruitments
Next articleDrivers unhappy about delay of work on Sunyani-Yawhima road project
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here