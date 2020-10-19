Sixty-two parliamentary candidates would contest the December 7, polls in the Western Region.
Nine of the candidates are females and 53 males. Madam Angelina Tagoe, Western Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, said the forms of the candidates were vetted at the point of receipt by the Returning Officers.
She said the five-day exercise was generally peaceful.
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505