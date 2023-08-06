Skaters take part in 2023 Accra Inter-City Marathon

The second edition of the Accra Inter-City Marathon started and ended very well from the Accra Sports Stadium to Manste Agbonaa at James Town.

The event attracted a lot of sports enthusiasts who joined the race or cheered the runners. Over 150 boxers made of professionals,amateurs and juvenile rising stars.

Other Track and Field athletes tested their stamina, speed and strength.

The Ghana Skaters were not left out, as they delighted road with their styles.

At the end the skate marathon was title was taken by Cape Coast’s Kwaku Larbie Addo, followed by Daniel Larbie Addo from also from Cape Coast and Moses Sewornu of Accra.

President of the Ghana Stake Association, Mr. Johnson Gameli Kportufe who was happy for the opportunity to showcase some talents in skating called for more support from companies to make the Accra Inter-City Marathon bigger.