Skepta Reignites London’s Music Scene with Big Smoke Festival Return

Mercury Prize-winning artist Skepta has unveiled the second edition of his Big Smoke Festival, set to electrify Crystal Palace Bowl on August 9-10, 2025, as part of the broader South Facing summer series.

Following a sold-out debut in 2024, the two-day event promises a genre-spanning lineup curated by Skepta himself, blending grime, rap, and house music while cementing its status as a cultural cornerstone for London’s diverse soundscape.

Saturday’s lineup leans into Skepta’s grime roots, featuring the artist headlining with a full-scale performance alongside rising star Chy Cartier and veteran MC Chip, who will preview tracks from his upcoming April album release. A historic back-to-back set by grime pioneers JME (of Boy Better Know fame) and Frisco (The Den) promises to ignite the stage, with Skepta hinting at “special guests” to amplify the energy. “Summer 2025 is the summer of grime,” organizers declared, nodding to the genre’s resurgence.

Sunday shifts gears with a takeover by Skepta’s house music label, Más Tiempo, showcasing the artist’s evolution from MC to selector as he steps behind the decks. While the full Phase One lineup remains under wraps until late March, the label—fresh off sold-out shows at Fabric and Drumsheds—plans to spotlight trailblazers from London’s dance scene. “We’re thinking of new ways to do things differently,” Skepta teased, vowing surprises for attendees.

Tickets for the dual-day extravaganza go on sale March 7, with presale options and payment plans available via the festival’s website. General admission for Sunday follows later in March.

Skepta, a linchpin of British music culture since co-founding the Boy Better Know collective, described Big Smoke as “a festival in London, for London,” emphasizing its role in elevating homegrown talent. Since launching Más Tiempo in 2022, he has bridged gaps between grime and house, though his recent rap project 48 Hours and single Why Lie? featuring Flo Milli signal a return to his lyrical roots.

The festival anchors the South Facing series, which has drawn icons like Grace Jones, Damian Marley, and Noel Gallagher to Crystal Palace Bowl—a venue famed for its sweeping acoustics and open-air ambiance. Organized by Live Nation and Soundcrash (creators of Margate Summer Series and Colchester Castle events), South Facing pairs world-class acts with gourmet street food and craft beverages, solidifying its reputation as a summer staple.

For Skepta, the festival doubles as a manifesto: a call to celebrate London’s sonic diversity while pushing boundaries. As grime reclaims the spotlight and house music thrives, Big Smoke 2025 aims to prove that the city’s musical heartbeat remains as vital as ever.