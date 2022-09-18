Skilled police personnel required to fight emerging crimes, terrorism

The Ghana Police Service has said that emerging crimes, modern policing challenges, terrorism, cyber related crimes and changes in the modus operandi of criminals are key issues confronting the successful delivery of services.

These issues are triggering the need for the personnel of the service to deliver services that are more diverse, complex, skilled and specialized in order to deal with current trends.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Edward Tabiri, Director-General in-charge of Information and Communications and Technology (ICT) of the Ghana Police Service, said the service envisaged to raise a world of class standards that was all time ready with requisite knowledge and skills to deal with challenges and protect the peace of the people.

COP Tabiri who was addressing the second batch of 2022 Recruits at the Ashanti Regional Police Training School in Kumasi, said terrorism had undeniably become a global threat, and Ghana would therefore “not fold her arms and wait for the worse to happen.”

“It has, thus, become imperative to prepare our personnel to adequately respond to any such threat or attack,” he observed.

In view of this, all recruits as part of their basic training were sent to the High-Risk Operation Training School, where they were taken through various activities such as rappelling, mountaineering, jumping from moving vehicles, firing from moving vehicles to suppress or take cover among others.”

In all, 170 recruits, comprising 144 males and 26 females, passed-out from the Training School.

COP Tabiri indicated that trainers underwent standardized recruit training modules and curriculum, underpinned by proactive policing strategies, accountability, professionalism and ethical conduct.

These soft skills were complemented with field and practical activities such as motor bike riding, driving, swimming, crowd control, incident and disaster management, crime scene management, traffic management, radio communication, intelligence gathering, among others to help personnel in modern policing skill to deal with crime and criminals.

He advised personnel to exhibit a high sense of professionalism in dealing with the people to get the needed public support in discharging their duties.

He mentioned that the Police Administration was taking pragmatic steps to weed out miscreants and criminals masquerading in Police uniforms from the Service to restore reputation and good image.

In pursuit of this, it would not countenance any acts of bribery, extortion, corruptible activities, and worse of all Police personnel involvement in violent crimes such as robbery.