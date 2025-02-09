Skills Dev’t Is The Game Changer In Gnana’s Energy Sector

Introduction

Aside the audacious vision by the erstwhile NPP Government that birth the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation, PHDC is poised to play a pivotal role in Ghana’s economic transformation by fostering a skilled workforce for the oil and gas sector. Prioritizing skills training is essential for ensuring competent local participation, job creation, and industrial growth. Furthermore, this initiative aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy, which seeks to maximize productivity and employment opportunities. A well-trained workforce will enable continuous operations in oil refineries, exploration sites, and energy infrastructure, making Ghana a competitive player in the global petroleum industry.

The oil and gas industry demands a workforce skilled in upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. Training programs tailored for technicians, engineers, plant operators, safety officers, and logistics personnel will ensure that Ghanaians can secure high-paying jobs.

A well-trained local workforce will reduce dependency on expatriates, ensuring that oil revenues circulate within the Ghanaian economy. These employment opportunities will enhance household incomes and living standards, reducing youth unemployment. Ghana’s Local Content & Participation Law (LI 2204) mandates that 70%-80% of employment in the oil and gas sector must be reserved for Ghanaians. Skills training will support this initiative by equipping local businesses, service providers, and contractors to actively participate in the petroleum supply chain. Training will empower Ghanaian-owned oilfield service companies to bid for contracts and provide engineering, transportation, maintenance, and environmental management services. By keeping petroleum industry profits within Ghana, the sector will stimulate economic growth and create business opportunities for SMEs. A robust skills development strategy will significantly enhance Ghana’s oil refining capacity, processing efficiency, and infrastructure management. The benefits include Higher national revenue from increased crude oil production and local refining, reducing reliance on fuel imports. Diversification of Ghana’s economy by expanding petrochemical industries, gas processing, and downstream services. Empowerment of SMEs, leading to new businesses in energy logistics, safety compliance, and equipment maintenance. By focusing on industrial training, refinery operations, and pipeline management, Ghana can become a leading petroleum hub in West Africa, supplying fuel and petrochemicals to regional markets.

President Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy aims to create round-the-clock industries that enhance economic productivity, employment, and competitiveness. Skills training in oil and gas will directly support this vision in several ways: Continuous Operations in the Petroleum Sector: Oil refineries, drilling rigs, and gas processing plants must operate 24/7 to maximize production. A well-trained workforce will ensure that night shifts, maintenance work, and emergency response teams can function effectively. Sectors such as oil logistics, security, power generation, and facility maintenance will benefit from trained workers operating on rotating shifts. This will significantly expand employment opportunities for young people and artisans. Countries with a skilled workforce attract more oil and gas investments. Ghana’s petroleum hub, supported by world-class training programs, will position the country as a preferred investment destination in Africa. Reducing Reliance on Foreign Expertise.

Training programs should prepare Ghanaian workers for the energy transition, including renewable energy, carbon capture, and hydrogen fuel technology. A skilled workforce will increase Ghana’s refining capacity, ensuring stable fuel supply and price control, reducing import dependency.

Recommended Skills Training Programs for PHDC

Technical & Vocational Training (Hands-on Workforce Development)

Target Group: Technicians, artisans, and operational staff

* Oil & Gas Welding and Fabrication – API 1104, ASME certification

* Pipeline Engineering & Maintenance – API 570, API 653 training

* Instrumentation & Control Systems (SCADA, PLC, DCS) – Automation and plant operations

* Refinery & Petrochemical Plant Operations – Training for process plant operators

Strategic Partnerships for PHDC’s Training Initiative

To ensure world-class skills development, PHDC must collaborate with global training institutions, universities, and industry leaders like.

* Schlumberger NExT Training – Petroleum engineering & well control

* PetroSkills (USA) – Workforce training for upstream and downstream operations

* OPITO (UK) – Offshore safety and HSE certifications

* American Petroleum Institute (API) – Refinery safety & pipeline maintenance

* Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology (KNUST) – Engineering training partnerships

* University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) – Vocational and technical education

* Takoradi Technical University (TTU) – Specializing in pipeline, welding, and refinery training

* Tullow Oil Ghana – Internship & technical skills transfer

* Kosmos Energy Ghana – Local capacity-building programs

* Ghana Gas Company – Gas processing & infrastructure training

* Bulk Oil Storage & Transport (BOST) – Logistics & downstream training

Implementation Strategies for PHDC

To maximize the impact of skills training, PHDC should:

✔ Empower and resource PHDC with cutting-edge learning infrastructure.

✔ Launch a 24-Hour Skills Training Model to support round-the-clock economic growth.

✔ Provide Government-Backed Scholarships & Apprenticeships for young professionals.

✔ Ensure Training is a Mandatory Part of Petroleum Hub Licenses to enforce continuous workforce development.

✔ Utilize Digital Training Platforms (e-learning, VR simulations, and remote training technologies).

Investing in skills training through strategic partnerships and structured programs will:

✔ Create thousands of sustainable jobs for Ghanaians

✔ Reduce reliance on expatriate labor and increase local participation

✔ Enhance Ghana’s competitive position as a petroleum hub

✔ Support President Mahama’s 24-hour economy vision

✔ Boost national GDP and long-term industrialization

By making skills development a core focus, PHDC will drive economic transformation, enhance industrial productivity, and position Ghana as a global energy powerhouse. The institution has projected to train 2,000 Ghanaians in various skills within the Oil and Gas Industry which is worth pursuing given the reasons stated in my article.

By: Onasis Kobby, Oil and Gas Practitioner