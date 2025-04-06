Skin Disease Outbreak Leaves Mepe-Avetakpo Residents in Agony!

The sub-divisional chief of Mepe Gbavie-Dekume, Togbe Kwasi Amedor III, has expressed concern over a communicable skin disease outbreak affecting many children and adults in Avetakpo enclave, a farming community in Ghana’s Volta Region.

According to the chief, the infected residents are experiencing sleep deprivation, acute, and prolonged bodily pains.

Despite the severity of the outbreak, he indicated that affected individuals are unable to access medical treatment due to a lack of funds.

Based on the request by the Queen Mother of the area, Mama Aku Seme II, officials from the Ho West District Health Directorate of Ghana Health Service (GHS) visited the area, but a budget of GH₵ 6,642.50 was set for the community to pay before treatment could begin.

Unfortunately, the community couldn’t raise the funds.

“We are pleading with the government to come to our aid because we are not able to raise the total of GH₵ 6,642.50 estimated budget,” Chief Togbe Amedor III stated.

He disclised that the disease has spread to neighboring communities, with over 46 people affected so far.

Togbe Amedor III is calling for immediate government intervention to support the community with funds for mass medical treatment.

He emphasized the need for contingency measures to prevent infections and maintain residents’ well-being.

The chief expressed frustration that health officials didn’t provide the actual name of the disease or its source, leaving the community uncertain about the situation.

The lack of access to clean drinking water, with residents sharing sources with cattle and animals, may be contributing to the outbreak.

The chief’s appeal highlights the need for government support to address the skin disease outbreak in Mepe-Avetakpi.

With the situation becoming increasingly serious, urgent action is required to provide medical treatment and prevent further spread of the disease.

Story:Freeman Koryekpor Awlesu