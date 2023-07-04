Skolars Crowned 2023 Men’s Rugby League 13s Champions

The 2023 Rugby League Men’s 13s Championship came to a thrilling end at the University of Ghana Ajax Park, with Skolars emerging as the undisputed champions for the third year running. They secured their victory by defeating the resilient Accra Panthers with a scoreline of 22-10 in a gripping encounter during the round-robin format tournament.

The 10-week-long competition showcased the very best of rugby league talent in Ghana, featuring top teams like Skolars, Bulls, Nungua Tigers, and Accra Panthers.

Throughout the intense tournament, the Skolars displayed their dominance on the field, steadily securing crucial wins to claim the top spot on the league table with 18 points. While they suffered setbacks in two games, their overall performance demonstrated their determination and skill, leaving their fans filled with pride.

Nungua Tigers, known for their competitive spirit, put up a commendable fight and finished as runners-up with 15 points.

Bulls RLFC, the 2022 runners-up, faced a tougher challenge this time around and secured the third position with 12 points.

Accra Panthers, equally determined to make their mark, secured fourth place in the championship, also finishing with 12 points. Losing the third spot to Bulls on try difference.

President of the RLFG Madam Juliana Storey said: “Looking at the development over the years, I must say the possibilities for the sports is limitless and together we will get rugby league to greater heights”.

The Greater Accra Regional Manager Riddick Allibah said, ” It was an amazing season! The 13’s delivered more than we imagined, with surprises, passion, and technicalities. ”

Mr Alibah added that “We anticipate a better, tougher, and more intriguing season ahead, with Greater Accra leading the way for other regions. Congratulations to all teams, players, and officials. Our league is here to stay and grow!”

“Congratulations to the Ghana Skolars and all participating teams for delivering an unforgettable championship season,” the General Manager of the RLFG, Jafaru Mustapha said.

The 2023 Rugby League Men’s 13s Championship was a thrilling spectacle, drawing massive crowds and generating excitement throughout the nation. Thanks to sponsors; Beaufort Properties, Respect, Jibu, Firm Foods, Domicile Climax, and WinMedia Advertisement for their support, Mr Awudu Mustapha remarked.