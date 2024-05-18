Skonti tipped for “Producer of the Year” at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024

The music producer and rapper will be looking to add the prestigious “Producer of the Year Music” award to his growing list of industry achievements.

Last year, Skonti was living the dream. He resonated with audiences across multiple songs and projects, arguably producing one of the best Hip-Hop songs, Kwaw Kese’s ‘Win’ featuring Sarkodie. The song gained support from industry veteran Hammer of The Last Two, who thought it was one of the best to come out of Ghana.

The success that followed inspired another viral hit with Kwaw Kese, this time featuring Kofi Mole. Skonti and the rapper would conceive ‘Awoyo Sofo,’ a hard-hitting anthem that was quick to top Ghanaian radio and TV charts for five months straight. Skonti also produced four songs on Pappy Kojo’s 6-track “Ka Na Wu” EP, including ‘You Bad,’ where he and the Fante rapper shared a song. He would again deliver on Prince Bright’s ‘Thunder’ featuring Pappy Kojo.

Then came “PBS (Produced by Skonti)” on November 30, the producer’s album. The album featured ten tracks and guests that span Ghana, Nigeria, and Botswana to America. “Last year was eventful. I hope the fans stand behind Team Skonti and support us in bringing the award home. There’s also a lot coming this year. They can expect more bangers that will put Ghana on the map,” Skonti shared in a press release.

Since breaking into the industry, Skonti has amassed many devoted fans and produced several well-received songs that have established him as one of the hottest talents in the industry. On July 6, he will be vying for the honor of “Producer of the Year Music” at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024, scheduled to go down at New York City’s Kaufman Music Center. To support Skonti, vote for him here: https://ghentawards.com/vote/