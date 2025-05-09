Skonzhi celebrates true love in new Afro-Dancehall anthem ‘Hwana Ba’

Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall artist, Skonzhi, is back with another soul-stirring release titled ‘Hwana Ba.’ Following the success of his inspirational single ‘Enyo,’ Skonzhi shifts gears with a vibrant song that honours loyalty, trust and the beauty of genuine connection.

‘Hwana Ba’ meaning “whose child” in Twi, is a rhythmic celebration of finding a faithful partner in a world where many believe true love no longer exists. With catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Skonzhi paints a vivid picture of a woman who gives love freely, unconditionally without being swayed by money or public opinion.

“This song is a tribute to the kind of love that’s rare and real,” says Skonzhi. “She’s not about the hype–she’s consistent, grounded, and all mine. That kind of love is priceless and deserves to be celebrated.”

Skonzhi continues to grow as a storyteller through music, blending Afrocentric melodies with messages of self-awareness, gratitude, and love. His artistry reflects his life grounded in culture, faith, and a deep connection to nature and truth.