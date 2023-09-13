Skrybla is out with his debut “Unspoken Words” EP

Ghanaian spoken word artist, Skrybla is out with a new EP titled “Unspoken Words”. In July Skrybla teased the EP with the release of ‘Power Button’ featuring Maali RK. ‘Power Button’ was a taste of what was to come and finally the “Unspoken Words” EP is here.

“The “Unspoken Words” EP transitions from why words need to be spoken, to the speaking of the ‘unspoken words’ and highly-relatable themes or topics. The whole project showcases the transformative power of words to convey a message accompanied by a strong flow of emotion,” Skrybla shares.

The EP consists of 6-songs with features including Jewell King-Speaks, Maali RK and Sekyiwaa with all tracks produced by Lee the Plugg. Written and recorded from 2019 to 2022, the “Unspoken Words” EP takes listeners on a profound journey through a collection of spoken word poems that explore a diverse range of themes, including self-expression, perseverance, societal issues and personal struggles. The overall tone of the EP is characterized by introspection, deep reflection and a surge of emotional intensity.

“It serves as an ode to self-expression, resilience and the exploration of individual paths amidst societal expectations. The EP’s strength lies in its unfiltered and authentic portrayal of personal struggles, forging an emotional connection with listeners on a profound level,” adds Skrybla

Listen to “Unspoken Words” EP here: https://ditto.fm/unspoken-words-skrybla