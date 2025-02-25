Sky Train Project Followed Due Process – Ghartey to NIB

Former Railways Development Minister, Joe Ghartey says Monday’s meeting with officials of the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) investigating the Sky Train Project laid to rest any doubts that the Railways Development Ministry did not follow due process.

Speaking to pressmen after the meeting with NIB officials, Mr Ghartey said that the Sky Train Project was modeled as a Build, Operate Transfer (BOT) transaction and thus, no payments were made by the Railways Development Ministry on his watch, as evidenced by the Auditor-General’s report, 2021.

The former Railways Development Minister intimated that his ministry took all the needful steps to ensure that it bore no liability (risk and cost) for feasibility studies conducted on the project.

Responding to questions about the invitation by the NIB, Mr Ghartey said he had incorporated several clauses in the Agreements covering the Project to absolve his ministry of any financial obligations whatsoever.

Mr Ghartey further stated that he had no reservations about cooperating with the NIB officials on Monday as the Sky Train transaction was above board.

Earlier, the former GIIF Board Chairman, Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi had also been invited to provide information on the transaction.