Sky Walkers triumph over Power Hands in ER volleyball league

Konongo-based volleyball club Sky Walkers started the 2021 volleyball season on a winning note, defeating Obomeng Power Hands 3-1 in the Eastern Region volleyball league week two match played at the Obomeng Presbyterian School court.

The away team, Sky Walkers, won the first set, 25-19, and went ahead to win the second set 25-22.

However, the home team, Power Hands, came strongly to win the third set, 28-26.

Sky Walkers, knowing the threat from Power Hands, reorganised themselves and won the fourth set 25-23 to put an end to the match.

In the other week, two matches played in the Akyem Zone, Oda Kotoku Spikers one of the 2021 league debutants baptised another league debutant Kade-based Court Owners 3-0 at the Attafuah SHS volleyball court.

Kotoku Spikers who announced their presence in a fashionable style won 25 -15, 25 -20 and 29 -27 against court Owners in the first, second and third sets respectively.