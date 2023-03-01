Skylar Gh Releases New Afrobeats tune ‘colorful’ featuring Jaxn

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Skylay Gh has released new afrobeats single titled ‘Colorful’ featuring Jaxn.

‘Colorful’ by Skylar GH is a tune that will surely put smiles on the faces of its listeners. However, this euphony featuring Jaxn comes with lovely vocals, enriching lyrics, and stunning instrumentals composed by a music producer named, kaeblacc and Mastered by Sena Brown.

This tune dubbed, Colorful by this Labone promising artist, comes with mind-blowing lyrics and rhythms. Meanwhile, Skylar GH is a skillful and intelligent singer and entertainer to pay attention to in the music industry.

He really did amazingly well on this tune, displaying his enormous talent to the music community. This enchanting harmony was released just this year 2023.

Listen here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/skylargh/colorful-feat-jaxn