SKYTRAX 2021 World Airline Awards: Ethiopian Airlines grabs four prestigious awards

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa, has been honored with four awards at the SKYTRAX 2021 World Airline Awards.

Ethiopian has taken the crown for:

• Best Airline in Africa 2021 for 4th consecutive years,

• Best Business Class in Africa 2021 for 3rd consecutive years,

• Best Economy Class in Africa 2021 for 3rd consecutive years and

• Best Cabin Crew in Africa 2021.

Moving 7 ranks up, Ethiopian has also been placed 37th in the World’s Top 100 Airlines

for 2021 as voted by airline customers around the world Regarding the award Ethiopian group CEO, Mr. Tewolde Gebremariam remarked, “Keeping up with the same phase as before Covid had been a challenging task.

However, here at Ethiopian we never gave up, keeping our loyalty of serving at all times to our customers, we never

stopped flying.

The awards we received today are proof of our consistent effort to provide our passengers with a world class service at ups and downs at all geographies across the globe.

As a customer focused and market driven airline, a SKYTRAX award where winners are determined based on the votes of travelers manifests the airlines’ journey on the right direction thus it is with deep pleasure that we accept these awards.”

Commenting on the Award as the Best Airline in Africa, Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “Ethiopian Airlines have firmly established themselves as the Best Airline in Africa by winning this award for the fourth consecutive year.

It is a strong recognition for both the management and all of their front-line staff who contribute to the success of the Ethiopian Airlines customer experience.”

The World Airline Awards are independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that was truly global.

Travelers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to decide the award winners.

The awards are referred to by media around the world as “the Oscars of the aviation industry”.

The World Airline Awards survey operated for 23 months (September 2019 to July 2021), and the 2021 Awards represent a mix of more normal travel times combined with some travel during the global pandemic.

Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the survey, with the 2021 Awards based on 13.42 million eligible survey entries counted in the final results.

Survey entries were screened to identify IP and user information, with duplicate, suspect or ineligible entries deleted. More than 350 airlines are featured.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy-five years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.\

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations across five

continents.

Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of seven years.

In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with Seven business units: Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian ADD Hub Ground Services, Ethiopian

Airports Services and Ethiopian Express Services (Domestic). Ethiopian is a multi-awardwinning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.