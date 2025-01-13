Slain James Town Chief Priest’s Family Demands Justice; Urges Prez Mahama to Order for investigation

Family members and traditional elders of Ngleshie Alata are demanding justice for the chief priest who was shot some months ago.

Nii Ayitey Konko V, who until his demise served as chief priest of the Ngleshie Alata parmountcy, was shot dead by unknown assailants around 7:15 am Friday, September 27, adjecent his place of abode at the Ngleshie Traditional Stool Palace, Mantse Agbonaa park at James Town in Accra.

Despite reporting to the Greater Accra regional police command that he constantly receives threats, and even reminded the police on 19th September, a family member who spoke to this paper, said no action was taken until the deceased was murdered in broad day light.

Per tradition and customs, it is only Numo Ayitey Konko who is clothed with the authority and capacity to perform the necessary rites to install a properly nominated and installed Chief for the traditional area.

Subsequently, elders of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council have questioned what they describe as a nonchalant behavior by the Greater Accra Regional police commander DCOP Mr. Arhin Kwasi Annor in handling critical matters reported to him. As a result of the unfolding events that led to the murder of the chief priest, the family are demanding for deeper investigations into the matter while also calling on the National House of Chiefs to tread diligently in handling the Ngleshie Alata Chieftaincy matter.

The family is therefore calling on the President, His excellency John Dramani Maham to demand from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to, immediately form a committee to commence thorough investigations into the death of their son because the Greater Accra Regional police commander DCOP Mr. Arhin Kwasi Annor and his 2IC slept on the job and that led to the murder Numo Ayitey Konko V.

They averred that the then Greater Accra Regional Minister Titus Glover, Captain Koda and the CID Boss Faustina Kwofie Andoh all have questions to answer hence the call for the formation of the committee to probe the matter.

Days before his untimely demise, Numo Ayitey Konko V had petitioned the offices of DCOP Mr. Arhin Kwasi Annor, over threats on his life after he was attacked by some thugs but the police failed to take any action until the unfortunate incident happened.

“DCOP Mr. Arhin Kwasi Annor must take full responsibility for the chieftaincy dispute that has engulfed the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area and the death of our beloved son because he has relegated professionalism to the back door and has clothed himself with the chieftaincy cloth and doing the bidding a self-styled Chief, Prince Asharku-Bruce Quaye who according to the Kingmakers is not and cannot be the Chief for James Town.” They stated.

The support of DCOP Mr. Arhin Kwasi Annor Prince Asharku-Bruce Quaye under the so-called stool Obrempong Wetse Kojo II, is lawless and criminal and that is what has led to the gruesome murder of Nii Ayitey Konko V because he refused to accord Prince Asharku-Bruce Quaye the courtesies he needed from the stool priest who stood his grounds against an illegitimate claimant to the stool.

It is very regrettable that the top hierarchy of the police officers have been compromised hence the lackadaisical approach to the several complaints made to them by the late Numo Ayitey Konko with respect to the death threats on his life and the subsequent failure of the police to bring the perpetrators to book hence our lates call on the President of the land to ensure that we get justice for our late brother. The 47-year-old Numo Ayitey Konko V left behind six children.