Mrs Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Member of Parliament (MP) elect for Mfantseman has pledged her commitment to empower women and the youth to make informed decisions in the Constituency.

“My biggest vision is investing and building up responsible women and youth who will freely make informed decisions and take responsibilities for their lives in order to contribute to national development,” she said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday, the Mfantseman MP elect said there was the need for a paradigm shift from individualism to collective pursuance of growth and development.

Mrs Hayford explained that her focus was to bring on board, fresh minds to constructively strategize on creating role models in the communities to impact positively on the lives of the people in her Constituency.

She assured the constituents that she will work hard to complete her husband’s unfinished projects and do more to justify the confidence reposed in her during the general election after her husband’s demise.

The Mfantseman MP elect resolved to help create employment for the constituents to boost economic development and create an enabling environment to improve livelihoods.

Mrs Mensah Hayford is the widow of the late Ekow Kwansa Hayford, MP for Mfantseman Constituency from 2016 till his untimely demise on Thursday, October 8, this year.

He was gunned down by some suspected armed robbers when returning from a campaign trip on the Dominase- Abease Mankessim road.

Mrs Hayford called on all NPP MPs who lost their seats to adopt different strategies to redeem their seats in the next elections.

Mr Asamoah Boateng, former NPP MP, for Mfantseman, also in an interview, urged the constituents to have trust in the Party because the elected MP will lobby for jobs and other developmental projects to Mfantseman to raise the standard of living of the constituents.

Mr Boateng thanked the electorates and other individuals who supported the Party and Mfantseman after the untimely death of their MP to retain the seat for the NPP.