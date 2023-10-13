Slamm Foundation, ISC2 join forces to boost cybersecurity education

In a groundbreaking initiative to enhance cybersecurity education and bridge the digital divide in Ghana, Slamm Foundation, a CSR arm of Slamm Technologies, a cybersecurity training institution in collaboration with the International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC2), the world’s leading member association for cybersecurity professionals has successfully provided free training to over 400 participants in Accra and Kumasi.

The training falls under the two institutions’ ‘1million campaign’ initiative aimed at improving domestic information, communications and technology, (ICT) and cybersecurity capacity.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Director for Slamm Foundation who doubles as Chief Operation Officer (COO) for Slamm Technologies, Fransica Boateng said the training is designed to empower individuals with essential cybersecurity skills to mark a significant step toward creating a safer online environment and ensuring digital inclusivity for all.

“With our vision to make digital literacy inclusive for all, we have been holding free cyber security training programs since 2017 and in October 2020 we launched the ‘Slamm 1 Million Campaign’ with the aim of educating one million people with basic IT skills and knowledge throughout the nation,” she said.

Empowering through education

She revealed that the campaign since its commencement has made significant strides by equipping over 40,000 participants in nine out of sixteen regions with relevant ICT training skills across various local dialects through the organisations ‘Nimdee App’.

She said: “We have promised all participants to continue this training virtually after today and also help prepare them for the Certified in Cyber Security certification. We also promise to help them with resume/CV prep sessions and interview skills preparations.”

Enforcing licensing regime for cyber experts

Alex Oppong, Acting Director for Capacity Building and Awareness Creation at the Cyber Security Authority, praised the organizers for their tireless efforts in assisting the government in navigating the digital literacy terrain.

He stated that participation in such approved training is a step toward obtaining the qualification required to function as a certified professional in the nation’a cybersecurity domain. “I admire Slamm’s work in Ghana in terms of developing young minds and establishing cyber security careers.” “One of the interventions that the Government of Ghana has made as part of the Cybersecurity Act 2020 is that you must have an accreditation to practice Cybersecurity in Ghana,” he stated.

On March 1, 2023, the CSA began a required licensing framework for cyber security service providers and professionals as part of its compliance with Cybersecurity 2020 (Act 1038). Every organization or individual working in the cyberspace must obtain a license.

“In addition, the fact that this training was provided by Slamm and ISC2 gives you that credible and high-quality qualification, which is a great step. “As young participants who have participated in this training, the very fact that you have done this exam means that you have open your role doors to employment in a certain way,” Mr. Oppong added.

Bridging gaps and fostering economic security

Clar Rosso, CEO of ISC2, emphasized the importance of increased participation in cyberspace. According to her, Africa and the rest of the globe require a powerful workforce that reflects our global society’s rich digital development, and participation in such training is an essential step forward into the field of cybersecurity.

“We need more professionals to effectively secure organizations’ information and systems. Prior to that, expanding the variety of professionals in trainers within the cybersecurity system is critical to closing these gaps. Your training here will focus on community building and economic security. “Your journey does not end here, but rather begins here, and I urge you to stay connected and engaged,” she said.

Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ISC2), Dwan Jones highlighted that the collaboration between Slamm Foundation and ISC2 represents a common aim of providing individuals with the tools and information they need to navigate the digital realm securely.

She emphasized the importance of expanding access to training programs in order to discover more talents and improve outcomes. “One thing I would say is that we should use this type of training and event as a catalyst to ensure that these students who come to learn and gain knowledge go back to improve their communities and make the world a more advanced place. We also encourage participants to bring a friend and a colleague to such trainings in order to help spread this exponentially,” she said.

Curbing cyber fraud

Samuel Boateng, CEO of Slamm Technologies, stressed the importance of being technologically savvy in today’s fast-paced environment, particularly in combating digital crimes such as cyber fraud. He stated that technology is evolving at an unprecedented rate, and in order to battle cyber fraud, which is not going away anytime soon, there is a constant need to be updated and be digitally inclined in order to comprehend the latest threat and preventive measure.

“I believe that cyber fraud, including MoMo fraud, will continue to exist but we need curb it by intensifying education in order to reduce how these bad persons are able to trick unsuspecting victims. For instance, because of technology, these MoMo fraudsters are learning different ways and methods so it is important to educate the masses of these activities,” he said.

Touching on the growth of cyber security literacy Ghana, Mr. Boateng was optimistic that young people, in particular will continue to be interested in learning the needed skills and knowledge to help them navigate the digital space.

Cybersecurity awareness month

Cybersecurity Expert and Trainer, Dennis Quarshie highlighted some of the topics shared with participant at the training programme. “This year’s training sessions had a number of experienced cybersecurity professionals covering a wide a wide range of topics including: security fundamentals, networking, access control, online safety, business recovery, incidence response, continuity plan, threat detection, data protection among other relevant topics needed to combat cyber threats effectively,” he explained.

Participants reaction

The impact of the training program was evident in the participants’ feedback. Many expressed gratitude for the opportunity to enhance their cybersecurity knowledge, enabling them to protect their personal data, recognize online threats, and contribute to a more secure online ecosystem for their communities.