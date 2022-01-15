Slamm Foundation launches IT skills acquisition initiative

The Slamm Foundation a non-governmental organization has rolled–out an initiative to equip one million Ghanaians with the basic Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) skills by the end of 2022.

That will serve as grounds for employment creation.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema on the fringes of Tema West Constituency MP Skills Development training programme, Ms Justine Sellassie, Project Manager of the foundation said it had marshalled national strategy to empower Ghanaians through ICT skills.

She said the foundation was established to provide security solutions to companies and train people in IT knowledge to be self-employed in the future.

Ms Sellassie said the foundation’s mission was to go to every part of the country, engage and equip the youth with ICT skills for them to realise their dreams and advised the youth not to take the offer for granted since ICT skills were the new trend, loaded with job ventures.

She said the “Foundation believes it can combine the best in technology with stronger partnerships with governments and non-profits organization; “together we can better serve people through job creations and linking the youth to modern opportunities”.

Mr. Michael Langmer, Assistant Director of Education for Ghana Education Service, Tema Metropolitan Directorate commended the Foundation for improving the lives of the youth in the constituency by trying to equip them with IT skills

Meanwhile, Mr Carlos Ahenkorah Member of Parliament for Tema West in collaboration with the Foundation has commenced a week’s training programme aimed at equipping the youth in basic Information Technology (IT) skills to help them earn an income.

The programme also aimed at upgrading their educational level in IT fundamentals, Microsoft Office suite, cyber security awareness, graphic designing, video editing, usage of computers and tablets, and phone fixing to enable them to start making a living.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Sakumono near Tema during the training, Mr Ahenkorah said “I want the youth in my constituency to be computer literates by giving them opportunities to understand the basics of computer technology”.

According to Mr Ahenkorah, about 500 youth were targeted for the training which involved a comprehensive and intensive daily teaching, “at the end of the week, I expect participants to come out with basic knowledge to initiate a small scale-start-up business”.

Mr Ahenkorah pledged to continue to put the people of Tema West Constituency first in all his endeavours and ensure that their concerns were dentified and resolved.