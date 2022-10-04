Slamm Technologies, UMaT sign MoU to enhance students’ knowledge on cybersecurity

Slamm Technologies Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) to provide practical hands-on training in the area of cybersecurity operations, penetration testing, digital forensics, malware analysis, and reverse engineering among others for students.

The MoU was executed on behalf of the two organisations by the Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Professor Anthony Simons, and Chief Executive Officer of Slamm Technologies, Mr. Samuel Boateng.

With UMaT set to become the first institution of higher learning in Ghana to introduce a degree in cybersecurity from the next semester, this MoU is timely and comes to supplement the university’s effort in training and equipping talents for the present and future.

Professor Anthony Simons noted that the MoU will complement the university’s effort to provide a pre-engineering programme to students who did not have the opportunity to read science in high school and wish to enroll in various science and technology programmes. He added that it is good that the agreement is in place as it will help the institution achieve its desired goals.

“It is good that this agreement is in place because it will not only provide students with practical hands-on training in cybersecurity but also enhance learning through having a research and laboratory center in other areas of advanced technologies to ensure a safer cyber community and promote scientific and technological development,” he said.

Managing Director of Slamm Technologies, Samuel Boateng, indicated that establishing a relationship with UMaT forms part of efforts to help bridge the skills gap in cybersecurity and technology.

He expressed confidence that the MoU will help students develop job-ready skills in cybersecurity while picking up degrees as well. “Students will gain real-world practical skills in-focus areas of computer networking, intrusion detection, incident response, systems engineering, penetration testing, security operations, digital forensics, IT audits and among others.

The MoU, as part of its objectives, agree to establish, implement and create an enabling environment for students to engage in research and practical consulting assignments as a collaboration between industry and other academic institutions for practical, hands-on training, research, and fieldwork for their mutual good and undertake projects and provide technological solutions to problems of national and international interests,” he said.

For her part, Francisca Boateng, Director Operations at Slamm Technologies, said training more people in the area of cybersecurity in this current dispensation is crucial as demand for individuals with such skills is high both on the local and international levels.

“It is our intention and dream to build a cybersecurity lab and research center where the university will be the first in Sub-Sahara Africa to have this center for cybersecurity operations, incident response, digital forensics, real-time log monitoring, investigations, and analysis,” he added.