After consensual sex escapade between a slay queen, Nyamewaa and a top businessman, Jeff in the Ghanaian capital on July 10 this year in which the former received an iPhone 11 Pro and an amount of GH₵2000, the slay queen has turned back to blackmail the latter.

Nyamewaa is a friend to the girl lover of the businessman, who is popularly known as ‘too much money’.

Nyamewaa, after being given the iPhone 11 Pro and an amount of GH₵2000, she asked the businessman to open a shop for her at Madina but he pleaded with the lady to be patient as he organises himself to assist her.

The businessman, according to our sources is also reported to have organised a high-profile birthday celebration for Nyamewaa in a plush and serene vicinity at Cantonments even though the two were not in any relationship.

However, things took a different twist when Nyamewaa heard reports that the businessman had bought a brand-new range rover for his original girlfriend, who is a friend to Nyamewaa during her birthday.

Upon hearing this, our source told us Nyamewaa pressed on to ask Jeff to provide the shop she had requested for earlier on which the businessman ignored.

Upon realising that Jeff was not giving in to her demands, Nyamewaa immediately ganged up with her own boy lover and made up stories that Jeff had raped her and threatened to report him to the police if he failed to give in to her requests.

Nyamewaa’s boy lover also called the businessman severally on phone to plead with him to have the matter settled amicably but Jeff ignored such requests since according to him, he had not raped anybody.

In order to push Jeff to the wall to give in to her demands, Nyamewaa, together with her other slay queens Dulcie Boateng , Olivia Amade, Kwatemaa, Naa Amerley and Akosua took to their various social media handles to fabricate malicious statements and issued countless threats just to tarnish the reputation of the businessman.

In an interview with Nyamewaa with GhPage when asked about the incident, Nyamewaa acknowledged that indeed she was raped but declined to give details because according to her the right time will come.

Having had enough of the activities of the lady, Jeff lodged a formal complaint at the Police Headquarters on the 28th of September, 2020 about the threat and false allegations of rape made against him by Nyamewaa.

Several attempts by the Ghana Police to invite Nyamewaa to the station to go into the matter had proved futile as she kept giving excuses and had not reported to the police yet.

Jeff told GHPage in an interview that Nyamewaa is making the allegation out of sheer greed.

He said, “What Nyamewaa is doing is out of greed because she thinks that if i can buy a car for my girlfriend who is her friend and she is asking me for a shop at Madina because I had sex with her why I can’t provide it for her He said. I think its purely greed since there is competition among those girls.”

The businessman asked his family and loved ones to understand that the allegation of rape being made against him is not true and that he has lodged a complaint with the police and will pursue the matter to its logical conclusion to clear his name.