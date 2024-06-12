Slovenia Applauds Morocco’s Role as Strategic EU Partner

The Republic of Slovenia has praised Morocco’s significant role as a strategic partner of the European Union (EU).

This commendation came on Tuesday in Rabat, following discussions between Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Slovenia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister, Tanja Fajon.

In a joint communiqué, both nations emphasized the importance of the historic and privileged partnership between Morocco and the EU, highlighting its strategic significance for both sides. The communiqué also underscored the commitment of Morocco and Slovenia to enhance cooperation, dialogue, and partnership within the Euro-African region and between the EU and its southern neighbors. The focus areas include security, stability, migration, and socio-economic development.

The two ministers exchanged views on regional issues, notably the new challenges to peace and security in the Sahel region. They affirmed their positive and constructive roles in maintaining stability, security, and peace in their respective regions. Slovenia recognized Morocco’s pivotal role in promoting regional security and commended its efforts in combating terrorism and managing cross-border migration.

Discussions also covered potential cooperation in internal security and law enforcement, particularly in combating organized crime, child sexual exploitation, cybercrime, money laundering, fraud, economic crime, corruption, document forgery, and terrorism.

Bourita congratulated Fajon on Slovenia’s membership in the UN Security Council for 2024-2025, appreciating Slovenia’s inclusive approach and its priorities within the council, aimed at maintaining international peace and security.

Both sides committed to close cooperation and ongoing consultation within international organizations on multilateral issues of common interest. They also encouraged academic cooperation between the EMUNI Euro-Mediterranean University in Piran and the Euromed University of Fez, aiming to foster science, research, innovation, and the blue economy, thereby empowering young people throughout the Euro-Mediterranean region.

Fajon’s official visit to Morocco marks the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Slovenia.