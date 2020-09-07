Slovenia beat Moldova 1-0 at the Stadion Stozice on Sunday, securing their first win in this year’s UEFA Nations League after drawing with Greece on Thursday.

Damjan Bohar scored the only goal for Slovenia in the 28th minute.

The home side was seen as lacklustre in the encounter with Greece, but managed to pick up the pace against the much lower ranked Moldova after coach Matjaz Kek made a few changes to the starting line-up, according to the Slovenian Press Agency STA.

Kek acknowledged that there are still problems in creating opportunities, but said four points were a good tally for the start of the competition.

Slovenia now rank second behind Greece in Group C3, both having four points. The next games will be played in October against Kosovo and Moldova.