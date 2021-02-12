dpa/GNA – Slovenia plans to ease some of its coronavirus measures starting Monday, according to officials, as infection numbers fall.

People are to be allowed to leave the cities, towns and regions where they live and go to other places without restrictions, Interior Minister Ales Hojs said on Thursday.

In a regulation imposed in October, people have only been able to leave their areas for certain reasons, such as work. They could leave their towns for sport, for example, but not their regions.

High school and elementary school pupils are also due to return to classroom teaching on Monday, following a four-month break.

People will also be able to go to shops selling goods not deemed essential on Monday. Up until now, shoppers had to show a negative coronavirus test result, so many stores stayed shut.

Sales staff will still have to undergo regular testing.

However, the country’s curfew – which runs from 9 pm to 6 am – remains in place. Cafes, pubs and restaurants are still closed.

Slovenia, with 2.1 million citizens, was recording high case numbers last month. There were 279 infections per 100,000 people over a seven-day period on Thursday, down from 675 a month ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,677 people in Slovenia have died of Covid-19.