Slovenia is further tightening measures against the spread of the coronavirus with a ban on travel between municipalities, the STA news agency reported on Monday.

The measure will be in place from Tuesday for at least for a week across the entire country, the Slovenian government said.

After that, the ban would be lifted in areas with an improved epidemiological situation, it said.

The move marks the latest effort by the government to curb the dramatic rate of infection.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s government limited travel between regions, switched schools to remote learning and imposed a partial lockdown.

A country of just under 2.1 million people, Slovenia on Saturday reported nearly 14,300 active coronavirus cases, with a 14-day infection rate of 625 per 100,000 inhabitants.