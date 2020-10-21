Slovenian Prime Minister, Janez Jansa, urged people protesting against a government curfew imposed to stem the rapid spread of the COVI-19 virus to “sober up.”

“The number of infections is rising. Today it will be more than 1,100. Sober up,” the conservative leader said on Tuesday evening, in response to the protest in Maribor against government restrictions.

Around 100 people attended the rally against the curfew, which entered force on Tuesday evening and runs from 9 pm until 6 am, as the authorities struggle to contain the epidemic.

Later figures showed Jansa’s prediction was too optimistic, with 1,503 new cases confirmed on Wednesday, more than double the previous daily record of 898, recorded on October 16.

The latest data shows that more than a quarter of the 5,891 people who were tested were infected with the virus.

Slovenia has a population of just under 2.1 million.

The curfew was one of several measures introduced on Tuesday, when the government also banned people from leaving their regions, and capped the number allowed to gather in public at six. Also, all events and ceremonies, including weddings and religious services, are banned.

The latest rules tightened initial restrictions imposed last week, when public gatherings were limited to 10, and travel restrictions were imposed in seven of the country’s 12 regions.